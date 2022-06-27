Ladder boost for Kangaroos after key win

Kangaroos have jumped into third on the ladder after snaring a crucial win over Tumut.
It's been an up and down start for Kangaroos, but the 22-0 victory at Twickenham on Saturday was a big boost to their fortunes.
Coach David Warburton was impressed with how his side started against a resurgent Blues outfit who have now dropped out of the top five.
"It was a good win and it took us from fifth spot back into third spot," Warburton said.
"We thought Tumut were probably going to be a bit tougher than that, and while they played alright in the second half and put us under pressure for a fair while, the girls got away with a good win and kept them to nil which was a great result."
Kangaroos have had some mixed results so far this season, with their record sitting at four wins, three losses and a draw.
Warburton hopes being able to have a more consistent side will help them try to bridge the gap Brothers and Temora have created.
"We've had an up and down season with numbers," he said.
"We've got a number of people on shift work and have had ladies away on holidays but finally everyone is back.
"Sophie Gaynor also floats in and out as she's playing rugby league for Yass at the same time."
Meanwhile Brothers extended their winning start to the season with a 22-6 win over Albury on Sunday.
Temora continues to pile on the points with a 60-4 win over Gundagai, with Bree Madden and Paige Amarant both scoring hat-tricks, while Young head into their clash with Kangaroos with winning form as well.
The Cherrypickers 14-4 win over Junee to move into fourth place.
Kangaroos and Young had a draw to start the season and Warburton is looking to go one better at Alfred Oval on Saturday.
"They are a bit of a bogey side," he said.
"Even though other teams might easily beat them, we always struggle as they are a pretty tough side for us.
"Maybe it goes back to a few years ago when they won the comp and beat us in the grand final, I'm not really sure, but we know it is going to be a tough game and if we haven't got our heads in the game it might be another one we might let slip."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
