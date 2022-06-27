A brave decision to head off solo has paid dividends for Tolland Cycling Club rider Sean Smith.
Smith took out the Butch Menz Memorial on Sunday, the Tour de Riverina's fourth stage.
Smith was on the attack from the start of the 76km classic which is run over two loops from the Collingullie Hotel out towards The Rock and back.
Catching the pack towards the end of the race, he made a bolt in the final kilometres to cross the line first.
"I am happy with the ride and how it went," Smith said.
"I had a fourth in 2020 and finished second last year, so it was nice to take the win this year."
The race on Sunday was the second event of the Tour de Riverina that Smith has contested and prepapres him nicely for the Tour of the Tropics held in Cairns which he is competing in from July 3.
"I started off in scratch and it was on from the get go," Smith said. "We ended up catching the bunches working pretty hard together with all of the fellas and girls.
"We sort of came together with about 10 kilometres out.
"Then from four kilometres out I attacked up the hill and was solo for the finish."
Luke Nixon and Max Holgate rounded out the podium, with Smith's Tolland teammates Peter Johnson and Ethan Watt finishing fourth and fifth respectively.
Will Silver, Max Goold, Truman Carroll, Sydney Chittenden and Brandon Owers rounded out the top 10.
Watt went into the event leading the Tour de Riverina and his fifth place finish has helped him extend his lead with the young rider now on 37 points ahead of Tolland clubmates Aaron Seaman (21) and Daniel Addison (19).
Entry numbers were the best they have been for the tour so far, with 37 riders competing on Sunday.
The tour's fifth stage is set to be held in Albury in early August.
Butch Menz Memorial results
1 Sean Smith (Tolland Cycling Club)
2 Luke Nixon (Wagga Cycling Club)
3 Max Holgate (Yarrawonga)
4 Peter Johnson (Tolland Cycling Club)
5 Ethan Watt (Tolland Cycling Club)
