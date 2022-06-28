The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

The Rock-Yerong Creek co-coaches Brad Aiken and Heath Russell happy to commit to 2023 despite ongoing restructure

MM
By Matt Malone
June 28 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON BOARD: Brad Aiken and Heath Russell are the first Farrer League coaches to re-commit to the 2023 season. Picture: Peter Doherty

NEWLY re-signed The Rock-Yerong Creek coaching partnership Brad Aiken and Heath Russell concede the restructure of AFL Riverina competitions did come into consideration when deciding to push on again next season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.