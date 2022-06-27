Hanwood have bounced back strongly following last weekend's controversial clash against Leeton with a convincing 9-0 victory over Cootamundra.
Keen to get on with business, the top of the table Hanwood never really gave Cootamundra a chance as they strolled to their ninth win of the season.
Advertisement
Chris Zappala scored three goals while Josh De Rossi and Chaise Donetto both found the back of the net twice with Andy Gamble and Dem Torino adding singles.
MORE SPORT NEWS:
The nine goal performance continues their strong scoring record this year with Hanwood so far scoring 58 goals througout the opening 10 rounds.
To add to their dominance, they have only had one goal scored against them this season which was against South Wagga in round seven.
They host Tolland this Sunday who they defeated 3-0 earlier in the season, while a decision regarding their abandoned fixture against Leeton has yet to be confirmed by Football Wagga.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.