Hanwood defeats Cootamundra 9-0 to bounce back in style

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
June 27 2022 - 11:00am
DOUBLE: Hanwood's Chaise Donetto scored a double. Picture: Les Smith.

Hanwood have bounced back strongly following last weekend's controversial clash against Leeton with a convincing 9-0 victory over Cootamundra.

