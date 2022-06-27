Freeman injury worry for Cherrypickers

A chance to keep up his match fitness may prove costly for Nayah Freeman.
The Young centre picked up an ankle injury in the opening minutes of the reserve grade clash with Junee on Sunday.
Advertisement
With the Cherrypickers having three straight weekends off, Freeman was keen to take to the field however the move may have backfired.
"He asked me to play as he didn't think he would be able to have three weeks off for match fitness," Young captain-coach Nick Cornish said.
"I said alright and he lasted about two minutes.
"It was his first carry."
Cornish was been thrilled with the impact Freeman has had so far this season.
He's hoping it won't be too bad with a clash against Kangaroos at Alfred Oval on Saturday.
However Tom Bush has proven to be a jack of all trades and is in line for a move into the centres.
"He (Freeman) has been amazing for us defensively and with some tough carries but we have Tommy Bush there who can honestly fill any spot and do a good job," Cornish said.
"We will rely on him if we need him."
Meanwhile Kangaroos have elected not to put up the $1000 for the Challenge Cup.
It means Albury, who did not take up the opportunity when Temora were the holders, are the next team in line to make a challenge ahead of their clash at Greenfield Park on July 10.
READ MORE
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.