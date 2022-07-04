Damian Willis has had two aborted attempts at retirement but seems to be winding back the clock.
The Gundagai centre credits a big pre-season for his fast start to the season.
The 38-year-old has dropped 13 kilograms and feels it's really helping his game.
"I worked pretty hard over the last off-season, had a good pre-season and there's been very little injuries or niggles," Willis said.
"I think I'm reaping the rewards of putting in in the pre-season, I've lost a bit of weight and I'm feeling good."
Willis has scored eight tries so far this season, just one behind Young's Nic Hall and level with Tigers teammate Latrell Siegwalt.
It's the same amount that he scored in all of last season.
Three weeks after playing his 150th game for the Tigers, Willis scored for his 150th try in their big win over Brothers on Sunday.
He added on two more for good measure.
A double in their next game against Tumut on July 17 would give him a 100 per cent strike rate after Willis and Derek Hay tore right through Brothers to kick start Gundagai's attack at Anzac Park.
Hay, who also scored a double in the win, is pleased with how their combination is developing on their right edge.
"It's almost nice to score a try and always good to see Damian Willis score a few too," Hay said.
"We scored a couple of nice tries down our edge but I think it just came on the back of our forwards.
"They tucked it under, ran hard and tackled hard."
Willis announced his retirement ahead of grand finals in 2018 and 2020.
Neither looked like sticking.
Instead he's looking to deploy some different tactics once the right time comes.
"I'll never say the r-word again," Willis said.
"I just won't turn up and then everyone will know. When you don't see my name on the team sheet that will be it."
However he feels Gundagai are starting to build something special again.
The Tigers are unbeaten after the first 10 rounds with the draw against Albury their only slip up.
Gundagai are without a number of key faces led by Nathan Rose and James Luff and their return will only strengthen the side's chances.
"We've got plenty to work on with a couple of blokes sitting on the sidelines injury at the moment, Luffy and Nae Nae (Rose) but once we got those blokes back we will go a little bit better," Willis said.
"We are still working towards September and week-in, week-out we are getting better every week."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
