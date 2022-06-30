The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Barellan welcome back Mal Fernie for the remainder of the season but lose Sean Ellis for two to three weeks

MM
By Matt Malone
June 30 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WELCOME BACK: Mal Fernie has returned to Barellan to play out the second half of the season.

BARELLAN will welcome in Mal Fernie for his first game of the season as they look to overcome the loss of Sean Ellis for Saturday's important clash with Charles Sturt University.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.