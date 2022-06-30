The Daily Advertiser
The opening of a second oval and the Second Chance Silent Auction are just two features of The Rock-Yerong Creek's same-day football and netball on Sunday

STRONG SUPPORT: Nine-year-old Chance Jones with The Rock-Yerong Creek's Dale Hugo ahead of the Second Chance Silent Auction that will form part of a huge day at The Rock Recreation Ground on Sunday. Picture: Madeline Begley

The Rock-Yerong Creek have a huge day planned for their same-day Sunday football and netball bonanza against Marrar and Wagga Swans on Sunday.

