The Rock-Yerong Creek have a huge day planned for their same-day Sunday football and netball bonanza against Marrar and Wagga Swans on Sunday.
It shapes as a historic day for the club as they play their first game of football at the new second oval at The Rock Recreation Ground.
Advertisement
The development of a second oval at The Rock was a collaborative effort by Lockhart Shire Council, The Rock Recreation Ground management committee and local sporting clubs and user groups with the assistance of federal and state government funding.
There will also the naming of the new electronic scoreboard in honour of Ron Chaplin, in recognition of his lifelong commitment to TRYC.
This is on top of the fundraiser for nine-year-old Chance Jones, who played at TRYC juniors up until his diagnosis of Legg-Calve-Perthes Disease last year that has him wheelchair bound until he is fully grown.
Dale Hugo is one of the many faces behind the Second Chance Silent Auction that will be held at The Rock on Sunday.
More than 50 auction items totalling $12,000 will be up for grabs as The Rock community look to throw their support behind the youngster.
MORE SPORT NEWS
"We've got $100 vouchers, $500 watches, overnight stays, a weber, loads of wood. There's some real good stuff there," Hugo said.
"We've catered for women, there's blokes stuff, there's things blokes can buy for women and vice versa.
"We'll have money tins if people don't want to buy auction items or they can't afford it and they still want to make a donation, so there will be donation buckets going around.
"Hopefully it will be a big day."
The auction will he held inside TRYC clubhouse with clipboards set up for each individual auction item. Bids open at 9.30am and close at 3.30pm.
Bidders are required to leave their name and contact details, along with their bid, with organisers hopeful most items can be paid for on the day.
Hugo says the money raised will help cover some of the costs associated with Chance's move to a wheelchair.
"We're not going to set him up for life. He's going to have ongoing costs for a long time," he said.
"We'll put it to the family that this could help put wheelchair access all through their house. That and for all the ongoing medical costs."
TRYC co-president David Pieper said the opening of the second oval at The Rock is a significant development for the club.
Advertisement
"The second oval will be a great asset to the town and a great initiative for the sporting competition as it will facilitate same day football for juniors and seniors which is particularly important for families," Pieper said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.