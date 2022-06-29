COOLAMON could be without some crucial members of their star-studded midfield when top spot goes on the line in Sunday's blockbuster against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
Jeremy Sykes tweaked his ankle in last week's 108-point win over Narrandera and is racing the clock to take his place at Ganmain Sportsground, while Shae Darcy (illness) is also in doubt.
Advertisement
Allister Clarke looks likely to miss another week with a quad injury. The Sydney recruit returned after missing two weeks in the draw against Collingullie-Glenfield Park a fortnight ago, but reaggravated the issue and missed last week's Eagles clash.
The Lions' first loss of the season to Wagga Tigers last week means Coolamon and Collingullie-Glenfield Park (both 7-1-1) are now just two points behind them on the ladder.
Josh Buchanan is also some hope of a return from a leg issue for the Hoppers, but co-coach Jake Barrett said they will go with the cards they're dealt.
"It's something we've had all year (players coming in and out) and other teams have too, we'll stick to what we've been doing," he said.
OTHER NEWS
"Jeremy Sykes is 50-50 at this stage, his ankle's pulled up pretty sore.
"We don't want to keep bringing him (Clarke) in and reaggravate it when we don't need to. We'll make sure he gets it right and bring him in during the back end when it's most important."
Despite missing influential players for most of the season the Hoppers have still positioned themselves nicely for a genuine shot at the flag.
While top spot is a target, ensuring they learn and improve from their only loss of the season against the Lions in round two.
Coolamon led by two goals at quarter time, but GGGM kicked 11 goals to one across the second and third terms to set up the win.
"Obviously there's a big opportunity there but it's not going to be easy," Barrett said.
"Ganmain will use that game on the weekend as a wake up call. They'll bounce back, they're a great side and they'll be fired up against us.
"We learned a lot from the last game against them and we're working on things we've implemented after that game.
"We're looking forward to the challenge because the last couple of games against Ganmain they've definitely got over the top of us.
"Sam Martyn has been a great coach for them so far and he'll want them to respond. Also we've got that challenge of trying to take that top spot so there's a lot to play for and it should be a cracking game.
"It always is against Ganmain, but hopefully we can nullify the way they play a bit and some of their players."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.