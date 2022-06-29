The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Wagga's Bill Jacob Athletics Centre to receive a $4.1 million upgrade

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated June 29 2022 - 9:25pm, first published 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EXCITING TIMES: Wagga deputy mayor Jenny McKinnon, Little Athletics NSW chief executive Rebecca Shaw and Tennis NSW Infrastructure and Planning manager Brett Pettersen at the announcment at Jim Elphick Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Picture: Les Smith

THE prayers of the Riverina athletics community have been answered with the sport's showpiece facility in Wagga set for a much-needed multi-million dollar upgrade.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.