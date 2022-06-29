A MAJOR revamp of Jim Elphick Tennis Centre will kickstart Bolton Park's master plan, with international and national junior events potentially on the agenda when the $8.2 million upgrade is complete.
The Jim Elphick Tennis Centre has been allocated $5 million in round one of the state government's Multi-Sport Community Facility Fund, with Tennis NSW allocating $1.25 million and Wagga Council almost $2 million.
It was part of an announcement also encompassing a major facility boost for local athletics, with the Bill Jacobs Athletics Centre set for an upgrade costing just over $4 million (state government grant $2.74 million, council $1.37 million).
The existing tennis facility will be demolished, with eight new International Tennis Federation approved masters cushion plus surface competition courts to be installed, along with seven synthetic grass community courts.
Two multi-use netball courts will also be built, replacing the existing solitary court used at Robertson Oval, as well as a tennis clubhouse and reconfiguration and expansion of Geoff Lawson Oval.
Council's strategic asset planner Ben Creighton said they expect site testing to begin towards the end of this year, with the majority of work to be completed in 2023.
"Currently we've got 21 courts here and 17 used on a regular basis. We're going to have 15 courts in total and after discussions with local tennis authorities and Tennis NSW representatives, we believe that's the best size for this venue," he said.
"It will make it an easier to manage site, and the ongoing maintenance of a venue like that would be much less than it is at the moment."
Creighton said potential scenarios will be discussed to accommodate the running of local tennis competitions when the redevelopments are taking place.
"There will be some impact on the seasons for tennis and athletics," he said.
"Our wet winters means it's not ideal to be doing earthworks during winters so most of that will occur in summer, which will impact on those sporting groups.
"We're looking at a couple of different options for tennis. We have a number of other facilities across the city, as well as some privately owned ones at CSU and places like that."
Jim Elphick Tennis Centre president Michael Marien said the revamp opens up a number of exciting opportunities for the venue.
"For tennis, not just in Wagga but the whole south west region, it's an exciting time to hopefully make it the hub for the area," he said.
"Gosford attracts international junior tournaments because they have a similar set up of courts. Once we get those hard courts, we'll certainly be putting our hand up to get some of those tournaments."
Tennis NSW Infrastructure and Planning Manager Brett Pettersen said the venue would come under strong consideration to host a range of events.
"Things like ITF pro tournaments and state wheelchair championships, our underage state championships, those type of events will be perfectly placed to be held at venues like this," he said.
"Bringing national, state and regional level competition to places like Wagga, as one of NSW's largest inland cities it has the population to support that.
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
