The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Wagga High exits open boys state soccer knockout following 3-0 loss to Randwick

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated June 28 2022 - 7:41am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NARROW LOSS: Randwick High's Jack Gibbens battles with Wagga High's Anwar Kambar during their school's clash on Monday. Picture: Madeline Begley.

Wagga High's incredible run in the NSW Open Boys Soccer Knockout Competition has come to an end following a 3-0 defeat against Randwick Boys High School on Monday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.