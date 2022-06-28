WAGGA Heat will use a tough home loss to the Waratah League's bottom side as a lesson not to take teams lightly after going down to St George White 83-79 on Saturday.
With a win non negotiable to keep any faint hopes of finals alive, the Heat were lethargic from the outset as the visitors built a 24-15 quarter time lead.
Advertisement
Heat got to within 74-71 with less than two minutes left, but five straight points from Luke Davies (21 points) ensured St George White would grab their second win of the year.
Mitch Wilson (21 points, 14 rebounds, five assists) also had a big game for St George, while Cam McPherson (15), Scott Hare (14) and Jacob Edwards (13) were Wagga's best scorers.
Wagga (3-9) is now three games outside the top six and any hope of finals looks gone.
They shot just 7-22 from the free throw line and allowed 19 offensive rebounds in the loss.
"It was a big game for us. We're not hanging our hats on finals but if we were any chance that's one of the games we had to win," Heat player-coach Zac Maloney said.
"We don't have anyone else to blame for that loss. They played well and wanted to win, but there's two categories (free throws, offensive rebounds) we can point at.
"We aim to be around the 70 per cent mark (free throws), it's just not good enough but at the same time it's uncharacteristic. Free throw training is in order this week."
Maloney said they took the visitors too lightly, especially early.
OTHER NEWS
"We spoke all week about not being complacent, and I think the first half of the first quarter we were very complacent," he said.
"I said to the boys will look back at it and see a team who really wanted that win. They had three guys play 35 minutes plus, they wanted to get that one back on us (after Heat won at St George earlier in season) and we allowed it to happen.
"It's a learning curve, it's the first time we've played a team we were favoured to beat. We'll be better for it the next we're in that situation.
"Almost week in, week out we're talking about our rebounds now. As a coach I need to look at what I can provide to help us improve on that.
"But looking at the film a lot of it is effort and complacency on boxing out, we have to be better at finding bodies early and having the IQ of where a rebound is likely to go."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.