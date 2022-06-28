The Daily Advertiser

Wagga Heat suffer tough loss to Waratah League's bottom side

By Jon Tuxworth
June 28 2022 - 3:00am
TOUGH LOSS: Wagga Heat's Cameron McPherson and Eddie Merkel try to shut down a George White drive during Saturday's loss to St George White. Picture: Les Smith

WAGGA Heat will use a tough home loss to the Waratah League's bottom side as a lesson not to take teams lightly after going down to St George White 83-79 on Saturday.

