The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Wagga's Gabby Colvin out for the AFL Women's season and will undergo knee surgery next week

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated June 28 2022 - 9:46am, first published 9:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
I'LL BE BACK: Wagga footballer Gabby Colvin is determined not to let her latest knee injury keep her down. Picture: Getty Images

TALENTED Wagga footballer Gabby Colvin is determined to return to the elite level after suffering a season-ending knee injury at training.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.