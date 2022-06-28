TALENTED Wagga footballer Gabby Colvin is determined to return to the elite level after suffering a season-ending knee injury at training.
Colvin's AFL Women's (AFLW) season is over before it began after she ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) at Melbourne's pre-season training last weekend.
Colvin will undergo a knee reconstruction on her left knee next Thursday for the second time after suffering the same injury back in 2016.
Colvin was naturally devastated by the setback but is staying positive ahead.
"It was heartbreaking. I could deal with the pain but the heartache, that was the hard part," Colvin said.
"Everything was going well. I'd just been to Bali, had a holiday, and was ready to attack this season.
"It's tough but I'm just ready to get the operation done and get back and stuck into things."
Colvin was part of the Melbourne team that won through to last season's AFLW grand final, before going down to Adelaide in the decider.
The 31-year-old has established herself as a mainstay in the Melbourne defence and earned a two-year contract with the club recently.
Colvin is looking forward to taking on a game-day role with the Demons this season and then has her sights set on a return for the following pre-season.
"The beauty of the timing of my injury is that I've done it right at the start of pre-season so I've got 12 months to get right," Colvin explained.
"I probably won't miss any of next season, the pre-season or anything, and it depends on when the VFL starts but I might be able to get a couple of games in before the season. That's the plan but that will depend on the VFL season and how I go with my rehab and stuff.
"I've done it all before and I wasn't in an elite environment then. I came back well from my first one so I should be right this time around. I've been down this road before and hopefully this time around it will be a breeze. Although I've done a bit more damage to it this time."
Having achieved so much in her first 25 AFLW games across three seasons, Colvin is determined not to let the injury bring her career to a premature ending at the top level.
"I'm very determined, I feel like I've still got more to give and hopefully can get back to the speed I was at," she said.
"I'm obviously on the older scale of things but hopefully I can get my speed back to keep up with the young girls."
Melbourne AFLW coach Mick Stinear was disappointed for Colvin.
"Gabby unfortunately suffered an ACL rupture during Saturday's training session, whereby she changed direction, in an attempt to lay a tackle, and her left knee gave way," he told Melbourne Media.
"It is obviously extremely disappointing news for Gabby, who was ready to attack this pre-season, on the back of some great form earlier this year. Being an electrician apprentice, it will also unfortunately impact her career outside of football.
"Gabby is an important part of our group and with her energy, positive attitude and unique personality, she will still play a key role for us this season.
"She is a resilient woman, and we know she will tackle her recovery with great determination, all while supporting the team.
"Her teammates have shown immense care and support in the past couple of days, which will be prevalent throughout her rehab."
