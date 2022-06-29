Rising Wagga boxer Regarn Simbwa is eagerly awaiting his chance to go one step better at the upcoming Golden Gloves event in Brisbane.
The 25-year-old boxer won a silver medal at the 2019 Golden Gloves and is looking to grab the gold at this year's event held in August.
Simbwa's preparation has been building up nicely, with him putting in some brilliant performances over the last three months.
He headed to the PCYC King of the Ring event in Blacktown in early April where he was crowned champion for a second time following a unanimous points victory in the final.
Next for Simbwa was the Complete Boxing Amateur Fight Night that was held in Terrigal where he came away with a win before taking another victory at the Boxing ACT Fight Tournament on June 19.
The preparation has Simbwa confident of his chances at the upcoming Golden Gloves.
"I've had a good couple of fights," Simbwa said.
"There was the King of the Ring that I won, and also a couple of wins in Gosford and Canberra.
"I'm feeling confident."
Simbwa is trained by Barefoot Boxing coach Tony Abbott, with the former Ugandan boxer joining him in 2019 following the 2018 Commonwealth Games where he finished fifth following a split decision loss to the eventual gold medallist.
Abbott believes Simbwa has the talent and the dedication to represent Australia, however citizenship issues are preventing him for trialing for the Commonwealth Games.
"Regarn really should be able to fight for the Australian team," Abbott said.
"He's at the level, but because his citizenship is not done he can't fight for the NSW team and therefore can't compete for Australia."
Following the Golden Gloves the plan for Simbwa is to try and fight some of those who were at the selection trials.
"We've got a plan of going around and fighting everyone in his weight division who fought at the Commonwealth Games selection," Abbott said.
"If he gets his citizenship before the qualifiers for the Olympics, I personally think he will get into that Olympic team."
Simbwa has already taken down some pretty impressive opponents recently including a NSW representative who competed at the Commonwealth Games trials as well as an ex-junior national champion.
He has jumped a weight category since Abbott took over as his coach, with a lot of that down to his work ethic.
"We do weights together every Thursday," Abbott said.
"We have been doing that for three years now and we work on his strength and conditioning which is coming along nicely."
Part of Simbwa's success has been his devotion to training, and making sure that he prepares himself for his upcoming fights.
"He is probably the best that I've trained," Abbott said.
"He is most certainly the best to train because he does everything that I ask of him and more.
"The rest of the team I train three nights a week, Regarn and I do two extra days on top of that."
In addition to the weights sessions, Abbott also takes Simbwa through weekly sprint training with Regarn often being told that he needs to have days off to allow for him to recover.
Simbwa is not the only fighter from the Barefoot Boxing team that has been performing well recently with Nelson Kirby Gilchrist and Hayden Brooks both heading to Canberra over the past couple of months.
The pair are hoping to compete at the novice NSW Titles held in Sydney in September.
