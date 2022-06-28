THE nervous wait is almost over, but Wagga AFLW prospect Zara Hamilton is confident she's done everything possible to realise her dream at Wednesday night's draft.
The 17-year-old has nominated Victoria as her state of choice for the draft, and her family has spent the past few years driving to Wangaratta and back each Wednesday for Murray Bushrangers training sessions.
Hamilton, a midfielder or half-back flanker, also spent time at the GWS Giants Academy with fellow Wagga product Ally Morphett, who has joined expansion team Sydney Swans after spending her debut season with the Giants last year.
The pair would travel south together for Bushrangers commitments, and Hamilton has her fingers crossed that dedication will soon pay off.
"I've put in the work over the last few years, so I've done everything I can to put myself in the best position to get drafted," she said.
"Obviously I'm very nervous but also excited at the opportunity. Fingers crossed, we'll see tomorrow night (Wednesday) and I'm looking forward to it.
"The commitment, especially the travel mum and dad have done, you hope it pays off. The girls in Melbourne haven't had to travel as much.
"Coming from Wagga it would be really cool to be recognised and show there is pathways for girls from out here.
"If I do get down to Melbourne I'll be able to train multiple times a week and not travel all the time, hopefully that puts me in a better situation."
Hamilton said it was difficult to nominate Victoria over NSW, especially given her association with new Giants AFLW coach Cameron Bernasconi through the academy.
"It was a very hard decision to nominate because I had a lot to do with him and really like him as a coach," she said.
"It was a really tough decision but in the end it came down to Victoria might suit me better. I've got some uni choices down there and my sister is there, it was a better fit for me."
Essendon and Hawthorn are among the four expansion clubs for the upcoming season, which will begin earlier than usual in August.
She played for an under-18 AFLW National Academy team against a Victorian under-23 outfit last month, and also enjoyed strong national championships and NAB League campaigns.
"I played fullback which I haven't done before, but it was good to work on my defensive traits," she said.
"I only really picked up the footy to play when I was in year six in the Paul Kelly Cup . Ever since I fell in love with the competitive nature.
"When the AFLW started I never dreamed I might be able to get there one day. It would be a dream come true.
"I've got a good relationship with Ally, travelling with her up and back we had a good bond. She's been reaching out and giving some good advice."
Hamilton plans to watch Wednesday's night's draft at the family home in Turvey Park.
"We'll have a couple of friends over but not too many," she said.
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
