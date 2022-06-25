An elderly man has died after his vehicle ran off the road at Ganmain last night.
About 9pm on Friday, emergency services were called to the scene of a single motor-vehicle accident on the Canola Way.
It's understood a 74-year-old man was driving his 2013 Mercedez convertible along the road when it left the curb alignment about two kilometres east of High Street and collided with shrubs and trees.
As a result, the vehicle rolled and came to rest on its roof.
Emergency services attended, but unfortunately the man could not be saved and died as a result of the collision.
Police detectives also attended and are continuing investigations into the incident.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
