A Narrandera man accused of demanding $50,000 on behalf of the Bandidos has been granted bail following a raid on the outlaw motorcycle gang's Leeton clubhouse.
Christopher James Ingram, 42, appeared in Wagga Local Court on Friday for a bail hearing on the charges of demanding property with menaces in the form of $50,000 from another man with intent to steal in the company of two others.
Mr Ingram was also charged with participating in a criminal group in the form of the Bandidos Outlaw Motorcycle Gang and contributing to a criminal act by demanding money with menaces between 2.30pm and 3.10pm on February 12.
Mr Ingram was one of four people who were charged following an investigation by NSW Police Strike Force Yatama into alleged activity of the Mid State chapter of the Bandidos in the Riverina.
Officers from Murrumbidgee Police District executed search warrants at two homes in Leeton on Thursday morning. Two men - aged 48 and 45 - were arrested at a home on Coolamon Street and a business on Toorak Road respectively.
The men were taken to Leeton Police Station, where they were both charged with participate in criminal group and contribute criminal activity and demand property with menaces with intent to steal.
A NSW Police statement said officers located a clubhouse in a detached shed of the Coolamon Street property.
Later on Thursday, Mr Ingram and a 37-year-old woman were arrested at Narrandera Police Station about 6pm.
After appearing before the registrar on Friday, Mr Ingram was granted bail on Friday on the conditions that he spend each night at a nominated address, and have no contact with certain persons or the alleged victim.
Strike Force Yatama investigators were assisted by specialist officers from Southern Region Operations Support Group and South East Region Enforcement Squad.
The woman was also charged with participate in criminal group and contribute to criminal activity and demand property with menaces with intent to steal, and appeared in Narrandera Local Court on Friday.
A NSW Police statement said the Leeton clubhouse was dismantled and officers seized a large amount of Bandidos paraphernalia including clothing, vests, insignia, patches and memorabilia.
"Motorcycles, physical documentation, knives, electronic devices and storage devices were also seized. All items will undergo further examination," the statement said.
The men arrested during the raid - who police allege are members of the Bandidos - appeared before Griffith Local Court on Friday.
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
