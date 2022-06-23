Four people have denied conspiring to ambush a man at a Junee home after an incident left the alleged victim with his "head chopped open" by a machete.
Junee's Haydn Patrick Smith, 51, Sarah Anne McGrath, 36, and George Stoll, 27, as well as Wagga's Bradley Triffitt, 32, on Thursday entered pleas of not guilty to one charge each of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The charges related to an alleged incident in the early hours of May 14, 2020 that sent the alleged victim to hospital with cuts to his cheek and ear lobe.
Crown prosecutor Max Pincott alleged on day one of the trial in the Wagga District Court that the defendants arranged for Mr Stoll to attack the alleged victim after Ms McGrath had lured him to her house in Junee.
The jury was told that Ms McGrath was at the time of the alleged offending in a casual relationship with Mr Smith. Ms McGrath had previously been in an "on and off relationship" with the victim, they had an 18-month-old son and the former couple had argued about custody.
In his opening address, Mr Pincott said all the defendants were charged with causing grievous bodily harm due to allegedly acting as part of a joint criminal enterprise.
The four defendants also pleaded not guilty to a lesser back-up charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
Mr Triffitt also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of allegedly being armed with a hammer with the intent to commit the indictable offence of intimidation.
The jury was told Mr Smith owned a panel-beating business that employed Mr Stoll, who was "good friends" with Mr Triffitt.
Mr Pincott said Ms McGrath and the alleged victim had discussed the informal custody of their child in the days leading up to the alleged attack.
"I suggest when you read the messages, it will be clear that their relationship had become rather acrimonious," he said.
Mr Pincott alleged the defendants exchanged texts and phone calls before, during and right after the alleged attack.
He said the texts showed Mr Smith telling Ms McGrath to leave her laundry door unlocked and "then you will come home to the man you hate" and "I smell payback".
The jury was told that Ms McGrath asked the alleged victim to attend their home at 1.34am on May 14, 2020 after he had dropped off their son earlier that evening.
Mr Pincott said Mr Stoll then attended the home and hit the alleged victim on the left side of the head with a machete after showing Ms McGrath his phone screen.
"It cut him across the cheek and ear lobe. Some of his skin was hanging down," Mr Pincott said.
"[The alleged victim] was able to grab the machete and he struck Mr Stoll and cut him across the stomach, 'opening him up' to use their words.
"When [the alleged victim] fought back, he will tell you, Mr Stoll yelled out 'Sarah, ring the boys'."
Mr Pincott said Ms McGrath's phone then made a nine-second call, which he said was "a call ringing the boys and shortly after the boys arrived to rescue Mr Stoll".
Two of the four defendants elected to present their own opening statements.
Mr Stoll's barrister, Stuart Bouveng, told the jury that he did not dispute that "something happened" to the alleged victim on the morning in question but he argued it was a matter of self defence.
"The Crown said 'who inflicted this injury?'" Mr Bouveng said.
"It is not going to be an issue that it was Mr Stoll. One of the real live issues for you as judges of the facts is how and why did Mr Stoll inflict that injury.
"You will hear evidence that Mr Stoll inflicted the injury after [the alleged victim] hacked at him."
Mr Bouveng said his client had to be taken to Wagga Base Hospital for emergency surgery at the same time the alleged victim was being taken there to have his wounds "stitched up".
Mr Smith's barrister John Heazlewood denied that his client was aware of any plan to attack the alleged victim with a machete.
"Text messages are text messages but often they lack detail and can be misinterpreted or misunderstood," Mr Heazlewood said.
The trial continues.
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
