The Daily Advertiser

Junee and Wagga defendants deny joint criminal conspiracy for machete assault against man

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
Updated June 23 2022 - 11:16am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Court House. Picture: File

Four people have denied conspiring to ambush a man at a Junee home after an incident left the alleged victim with his "head chopped open" by a machete.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rex Martinich

Rex Martinich

Journalist

Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.