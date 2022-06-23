A Wagga man has withdrawn his appeal against an 18-month sentence for domestic violence charges and a Christmas morning police pursuit that posed "extreme danger" to other drivers and pedestrians.
Marc Allen, 33, appeared in Wagga District Court via video link on Thursday and sought leave to withdraw his appeal against the sentence for multiple charges including not stopping for a police pursuit and driving at speed and common assault.
District Court Judge Gordon Lerve granted the application and told Allen that if he had not withdrawn his appeal, he would have likely had his jail time increased.
"I think you were dealt with extremely leniently," Judge Lerve told Allen.
Allen was sentenced to at least 10 months in jail on Tuesday in Wagga Local Court in March having earlier pleaded guilty.
Allen was pursued by multiple Riverina Highway Patrol vehicles from Kooringal to Gumly Gumly after fleeing an attempt to pull him over for a random breath test at 8.54am on December 25 last year.
A police statement of facts said Allen reached speeds of 130 kilometres per hour in a 60km/h zone and 155km/h in an 80km/h zone, as well as straddling the centre dividing line on the Sturt Highway and driving on the wrong side of Eunony Bridge Road.
"The actions of [Allen] during the police pursuits placed not only other road users but also pedestrians in extreme danger due to the manner of his driving," the police statement said.
In May, Allen was sentenced to at least an extra seven months in jail after pleading guilty to escaping from a Riverina minimum security correctional complex, resisting and obstructing police and drug possession.
Allen walked out of the Mannus Correctional Centre near Tumbarumba that month and was soon recaptured in Bourkelands.
Allen's solicitor, David Barron, told the court there were multiple reasons behind the escape, including a relationship break-up and wanting to take care of a sick relative on Mother's Day.
Mr Barron said said his client was also trying to quit drugs and escaped Mannus partially as it was far easier to get drugs there than in Junee jail.
Mr Barron said his client had been a successful builder but his life had been ruined by drugs and he had lost his business and partner.
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data.
