Almost a million dollars in COVID-19-related fines issued in the Riverina remain unpaid more than two years after the pandemic hit.
Revenue NSW data reveals 216 of more than 1100 penalty notices issued across 23 postcodes in the region between March 2019 and April 20 this year have been paid, with just shy of $203,000 out of $1.133 million returned to the state's coffers.
The figures show just 18 per cent of the public health order fines have been paid, with Wagga topping the local list for rule-breakers and two categories worth a combined $62,000 ignored completely.
Wagga racked up the biggest bill for defying public health orders, with 503 fines issued for a total of $609,000.
Across the region, 11 penalty notices for failure to comply with self-isolation directions were issued at a total value of $55,000, however, zero payments are yet to be made.
Similarly, none of the seven fines issued for travelling from metropolitan Sydney to a place in NSW while the capital was under strict lockdown have been paid.
Just one person from a total of 15 who were stung for illegally participating in an outdoor public gathering has coughed up the $3000 debt incurred in the process.
Wagga resident Carol Jones was disappointed to hear that those who had been defying the public health orders were neglecting to pay their debt.
"They should do the right thing, shouldn't they?" she said.
"If you had followed the rules you wouldn't have to worry about paying a fine."
The majority of offences were individuals failing to comply with noticed direction, earning themselves $1000 tickets on the spot, accounting for 669 of the 1168 fines in the region.
People choosing to flout mask-wearing rules were next on the list, with 216 tickets handed out over the course of the pandemic.
Griffith and Narrandera shared second place for the most amount of penalty notices accumulated, with both communities slapped with 120 fines to break the six-figure financial barrier.
The government should have recouped $116,000 from the Griffith postcode, while those fined in Narrandera owed $105,700 for breaches of the public health orders.
Those fined in Leeton racked up $96,600 in 105 instances of not adhering to the strict pandemic rules, rounding out the top three locations for penalty notices.
A spokesperson from Revenue NSW stated that the state government's highest priority has always been to ensure the health and safety of its residents.
"Revenue NSW administers fines on behalf of issuing authorities with penalty amounts set by legislation and collaborates with them and other government agencies, advocates, community organisations and legal sector agencies through a cross-agency working group to ensure recovery of fines is fair and equitable," they said.
Revenue NSW asks that those who find themselves struggling to pay their penalty notice to make contact to discuss their situation and the most suitable resolution options.
Born and raised within the Riverina, Hayley launched her journalism career at The Daily Advertiser in September 2021. During her time she covered events, entertainment and human interest stories.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
