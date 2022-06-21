Amid soaring vegetable prices at local supermarkets, Wagga people are turning to cheaper home-grown alternatives.
Chaston Street Nursery Manager Phoebie Cheshire said seedling sales have "almost doubled" in the last couple of weeks alone.
"We've especially seen [an increase] in people after a mixed punnet of lettuce to grow their own considering how much iceberg lettuces cost at the moment," Ms Cheshire said.
Earlier this month the cost of iceberg lettuces soared to as much as $12 a head due to rains wiping out crops in some parts of Queensland.
Wagga Fruit Supply recently decided to pull iceberg lettuces from the shelf due to their exorbitant cost.
"A lot of your normal veggies like tomatoes, lettuce, cabbage and spinach are selling really well and have gone up in sales in the past couple of weeks," Ms Cheshire said.
She believes inflation has also played a role in pushing more people to grow their own veggies.
Demand has been so high that they have been selling out of a range of veggies, including lettuce.
"Due to the high demand for certain veggies, they aren't necessarily available every week and there is a bit of a delay in getting punnets of seedlings into the store," Ms Cheshire said.
As rising prices force more people to weigh up starting their own veggie patch, Ms Cheshire offered some tips saying it's a great help to the hip pocket and it doesn't have to take that much work.
"You don't have to go all out," she said.
"If you can build a little veggie pot or garden bed at home with a couple of plants in it, that is definitely more budget friendly [than buying veggies from the shops].
"It obviously doesn't beat the convenience of going to the supermarket and buying it, but it does beat the price."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
