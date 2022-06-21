HEALTH SERVICES throughout the Riverina are set to benefit from the NSW Government's record $33 billion dollar investment into healthcare, laid out in this year's state budget.
Among the biggest winners was Temora Hospital, with $80 million to be invested into the facility's redevelopment, while $15 million has been allocated to key health worker accommodation across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District.
Wagga's Health and Knowledge Precinct has been handed $1 million, while $1.2 million has been granted for a Leeton Hospital upgrade and $1 million to Young for the purchase of a CT scanner.
Ongoing projects set to receive a top-up include Wagga Base Hospital's redevelopment plus the completion of its new multi-storey car park, as well as the redevelopment of Tumut Hospital.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke described the government's investment into healthcare, highlighting the upgrade of Temora hospital, as a win for the regional areas.
"I am very pleased to see the 2022-23 NSW Budget investing in the future of our small communities," she said.
Beyond the region, the government's biggest spending includes $2.9 billion for mental health services across the NSW, such as suicide prevention initiatives and crisis-counselling services.
In a boost to frontline emergency care, NSW Ambulance will receive $1.76 billion to recruit 1,858 new paramedics and build 30 new stations across the state.
COVID-19 management also remains a government priority, with $899 million dedicated to providing protective equipment to frontline workers, continuing testing in hospitals and health facilities, managing long COVID-19 and keeping the doors open of specialised clinics.
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said his government's investment in health will benefit residents now and in the future.
"The NSW Government is committed to ensuring everyone across the state continues to receive world-class care," he said.
Born and raised within the Riverina, Hayley launched her journalism career at The Daily Advertiser in September 2021. During her time she covered events, entertainment and human interest stories.
