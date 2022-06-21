A Wagga magistrate has told a "cocky young bartender" who bragged about selling cocaine in pub toilets that he would likely spend two years in jail if he offended again.
Trent MacDonald, 23, of Ashmont, was sentenced to a two-year intensive corrections order, a $3000 fine and 200 hours of community service after earlier pleading guilty to supplying a prohibited drug other than cannabis on an ongoing basis.
MacDonald was charged with the offence, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in jail, after completing three or more cocaine sales within a span of 30 days between March and April.
MacDonald was also convicted and fined for possessing cocaine and cannabis and for breaching a conditional release order.
MacDonald had admitted to selling a total of 5.88 grams of cocaine at Wagga's Victoria Hotel and at his home to an undercover person working with the Riverina Police District's Strike Force Crestreef.
Magistrate Christopher Halburd said MacDonald had bragged about having the "best job" because of his ability to sell drugs and it was "troubling" that he had tried to justify it due to financial hardship.
"He basically said 'I've got a problem and I'm going to start poisoning the rest of the community so I can make a quid'," Magistrate Halburd said.
Magistrate Halburd said he spared MacDonald from jail due to his age and efforts to change since being arrested and spending a few days in custody, but warned him not to expect leniency if he offended again.
"The community cannot allow having easy access to drugs in licensed venues," Magistrate Halburd said.
