Man dead after freak accident involving bogged bulldozer on farm

A man has died after an accident on a rural property at the weekend.
Emergency services were called to a property on Jerrybang Lane at Monteagle, near Young, just after 5.15pm on Saturday following reports of a farming accident.
"Police have been told a 33-year-old man was using a bulldozer to conduct works on a dam, when the machinery became bogged," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
"Two men arrived to help remove the bulldozer with a tractor, when a metal shackle struck the 33-year-old man in the head."
Emergency services rushed to the scene.
"Officers attached to the Hume Police District and paramedics arrived soon after, but the man could not be saved and died at the scene," the spokesperson said.
"A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner."
