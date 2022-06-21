The vital Sheahan bridge along the Hume Highway at Gundagai will receive $5.6 million as part of the state government's budget handed down on Tuesday.
The funds will allow planning to commence on upgrades to the northbound bridge, which crosses the Murrumbidgee River at the town.
This will allow higher productivity vehicles, 'A-doubles', to use the bridge.
Such vehicles are currently unable to cross due to weight limits.
The funds add to the $16 million announced in the federal budget for the bridge in March.
The bridge was originally built in 1977 to replace the famous rickety wooden Prince Alfred bridge which was demolished earlier this year.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
