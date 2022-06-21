The Daily Advertiser

Key Hume Highway bridge set for revamp as state government pitches in $5.6 million

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated June 21 2022 - 9:07am, first published 6:00am
NSW Treasurer Matt Kean delivers the 2022-23 Budget

The vital Sheahan bridge along the Hume Highway at Gundagai will receive $5.6 million as part of the state government's budget handed down on Tuesday.

