THE SOCIAL Queen Markets was the bold, new spin on retail in Wagga, which saw a flurry of shoppers line Fitzmaurice Street on Sunday.
Lily Jenkins and Jess Knox are the faces behind the city's newest shopping experience, having invited locals to sell their pre-loved garments and accessories simply by renting a space in their store.
The young entrepreneurs only wish that they had organised a bigger space due to the overwhelming response from the dozens of women looking to sell items and the hundreds of customers that passed through the door.
"We opened at 10am, but already by 9.45am there were people just everywhere, there was a line up well outside the door," Miss Jenkin said.
"I think Wagga needed it too because there was definitely a gap in the market."
As lovers of all things fashion, the two Wagga girls wanted to bring a taste of the second-hand markets they enjoyed while travelling throughout the capital cities to their hometown.
The only catch is the clothes must be quality, and those that registered to rent a stall were met with a strict brief.
"One of our biggest terms and conditions was to sell things that people actually want to buy because no one wants to buy your Kmart trackies that you've worn a countless amount of times," Miss Jenkin said.
Miss Knox added, "there are some girls that have highest dresses, we've got some girls like vintage," proving the vast range the market day had to offer.
Sisters Anna and Rosie Chapman were among the augural stall holders wishing to give their pre-loved items a new lease on life.
Knowing all-to-well the experience of purchasing a dress only to wear it once, the opportunity to contribute to a more sustainable style of shopping was an opportunity too hard to miss.
"You see, we're buying something for $100, wearing it once and then it's just going in the bin," Rosie said.
"This way [at the market] it's getting worn and worn and worn again."
Taylor Hackett was the only brand owner attending the launch event, and at only nineteen years old, she's proud to represent the growing entrepreneurial movement.
She started her online brand 767Collective in 2021 and was thrilled to have an opportunity to showcase her clothing line with the community and attract new clientele.
"It's been amazing been, it's the first market I've ever been to," she said.
"I didn't know I was going to be the only business here, but when I found out was thinking 'awesome' 100 per cent."
Miss Jenkins and Miss Knox said they are looking forward to organising their next event, with demand for stall space already competitive.
Hayley grew up in Carabost, 45 minutes south-east of Wagga. She graduated with a Bachelor of Journalism from the University of Wollongong in 2020 before launching her career at The Daily Advertiser. You can find her covering events, entertainment and human interest. Email: hayley.wilkinson@dailyadvertiser.com.au
