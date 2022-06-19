The Daily Advertiser

Firefighters save birds, dogs from large Leeton fire that destroyed Muntenpen Street home

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated June 19 2022 - 5:23am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firefighters fought in vain to save a Leeton home from the flames on Friday, but managed to rescue some precious occupants. Pictures: NSW Fire and Rescue

Firefighters have managed to save a collection of precious pets from a Riverina home before it was completely destroyed in a raging fire.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.