Firefighters have managed to save a collection of precious pets from a Riverina home before it was completely destroyed in a raging fire.
NSW Police were the first on scene around 1.41pm on Friday after neighbours reported hearing a loud explosion in Leeton's Muntenpen Street, then seeing a nearby house ablaze.
Two NSW Fire and Rescue appliances responded as multiple firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, which had gutted the property and caused the roof to collapse.
A large plume of smoke streamed over the street as emergency services approached, with NSW Ambulance paramedics and Fire and Rescue NSW crews from Leeton and Narrandera joining police at the scene.
No one was home at the time, FRNSW said, and when they arrived the house was "totally involved in fire".
Crews turned their attention to extinguishing the flames and preventing any spread to neighbouring properties.
"Firefighters were able to rescue two dogs, a cat and four birds from the property but unfortunately due to the extent of the fire and structural damage, the house could not be saved," firefighters said.
Despite the house being completely alight when first responders arrived, Inspector Justin Cornes said nobody was hurt.
Inspector Cornes also said investigations would soon commence to determine the cause of the destructive fire.
Several nearby residents gathered on the scene to watch as firefighters extinguished the flames, including neighbour Bill Smith who said his attention was drawn to the incident after hearing a loud noise.
"I was watching tellie and all of a sudden I thought a bird had hit the window," Mr Smith said.
"Then I heard the sirens and saw the house was in flames."
Inspector Cornes said NSW Police would prepare a report for the coroner.
He also encouraged those with any information on the incident to come forward and assist police with the investigation.
Inspectors will be establishing a crime scene for further investigations.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
