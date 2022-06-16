LOVED ones, friends and complete strangers are rallying behind a greatly beloved Wagga family to help fulfil the dreams of 16-year-old Toby Holt.
Toby, a fierce lover of music, anime, Marvel movies, LEGO and American Football, was diagnosed with Juvenile Huntington's Disease in March.
Huntington's Disease is a neurological genetic degenerative disease with no cure.
Not quite two weeks ago family friend Ali Pitts created a MyCause fundraiser, which has gone on to accumulate more than $18,000 to help Toby complete his bucket list.
It isn't the first act of kindness seen by those close to the family, with friends of Toby's parents, Louise and Stephen Holt having also stepped up to the plate to show their support on numerous occasions.
Mr Holt's friends had rallied together to send Toby to a football game and similarly, Mrs Holt's friends had also gone above and beyond to show their support.
Mrs Holt said the support from family and friends has been overwhelming, but in the best way possible, and while it is hard for the family to accept such help, they are eternally grateful.
Mr and Mrs Holt set up a Facebook page, Toby's Journey, a better way to keep everyone up to date with everything, and it has become somewhat of a gateway for support from strangers, some of who are going through similar experiences.
"I just really want to thank Ali, she was my hairdresser and that turned into a friendship - when I told her about Toby that was one of the first things she wanted to do," Mrs Holt said.
The family are preparing for a trip to America in which they will go to Disneyland and do other things Toby really wants to do.
"The funds make it easier for us to do some really special things while we're over there," Mrs Holt said.
"The trip itself, we're all going, I have another son and a daughter, it's about Toby doing something he wants to do but it's also about us having that family experience because there's not going to be as many as we should be getting."
Mr Holt said it is amazing what people have done to help the family, especially those they hadn't seen for a while.
"We talk about how bad humanity is, and we see it a lot on the news and on social media but then something like this happens and you're like; 'oh wow'," he said.
"I played touch with a group of guys helped us to go and see a football game. They got us a hotel and all of those sorts of things. Louise's friends did something similar."
Ms Pitts has a goal of raising $30,000 for the family she refers to as modest.
"I am so grateful for how well it is going for them. I think it needs to be higher than the $30,000 but they are very modest, so I would love it to go well above it," she said.
"As they're going to lots of help for Toby with this terrible disease, they not only want him to make his dreams come true, but they will eventually need a car and a wheelchair and lots and lots of help for his future."
To make a donation visit: https://www.mycause.com.au/p/285266/tobys-dream.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
