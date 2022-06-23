Ladysmith bus driver Gary Chapman knows the roads like the back of his hand after clocking up 50 years on the same school bus run.
Mr Chapman was on Thursday awarded for his faithful service after driving an incredible 20,000 bus runs from Kyeamba through Ladysmith to Wagga.
Presenting the award was Miller's Buses boss Harry Miller, who said Mr Chapman has proved an outstanding employee.
"It's an incredible milestone," Mr Miller said.
"He's one of our best drivers."
Following in the steps of his father who started the company as Chapman's back in the mid-1950s, Mr Chapman began his long drive in 1972.
"He started as an apprentice mechanic with his father and has gone on from there," Mr Miller said.
After he and wife Liz sold the family business in 1998, Mr Chapman has worked for three more companies, including M&M Buses, Priest's Coaches and finally Miller's Buses.
"I've seen three generations of kids in that time," Mr Chapman said.
But he said the runs were not without their challenges, with naughty children and "ratbags" proving a handful at times.
In contrast, he said a highlight was the "special kids" who behaved themselves and looked after the bus.
Despite driving the same run for fifty years straight, Mr Chapman never got sick of the bus run, but added that the route has changed over the years.
Over the years, the buses he has driven have undergone major changes.
"My first bus was a 1972 Leyland. All it needed was fuel, water and oil and away you go. But the computerised buses of today are a bit different," Mr Chapman said.
During his entire career as a bus driver, Mr Chapman has not received a single speeding ticket and has no regrets.
Looking ahead, Mr Chapman is weighing up retirement plans at years' end.
"It will be very sad to see him go, because he's been a very reliable and fantastic driver," boss Mr Miller said.
In retirement, he and wife Liz hope to spend more time travelling and visiting their children who have now moved away from the region.
Mr Chapman also plans to spend more time working on his vintage vehicles.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
