VETERANS have joined the Wagga RSL Sub-Branch in blasting Greens leader Adam Bandt for removing the Australian flag during a recent press conference.
This follows a formal statement by RSL Australia president Greg Melick who described Mr Bandt's actions as disrespectful to Australians who have served under the national flag, irrespective of their race, religion or political views.
Wagga RSL Sub-Branch president David Gardiner said he could not believe what he saw during Mr Bandt's press conference and went as far as to call for his removal from politics.
"How can an Australian diminish or disrespect the national symbol?" he said.
"It's the one that our veterans from all wars have fought under, right through from World War I to the present day. It's flown in every sporting venue and government building that you can think of it, so it's just complete disrespect."
Following a 30-year stint in the Australian Defence Force, Richard Salcole has remained an active member of the local veteran community.
He described the "stunt" as a "disgrace" and said that Mr Bandt should keep his personal opinions regarding the Australian flag to himself.
"As a veteran, it was a smack in the face because the Australian Army are the protectors of the Australian national flag and, by virtue, protectors of the Australian Aboriginal flag and Torres Strait Islander flag," he said.
"So he's disrespecting the Australian Army and also the veterans that fought for that flag."
Mr Salcole said that as an elected representative of the Greens, Mr Bandt should be representing all members of the community and setting a better standard for his party.
"He needs to be across all sections of the community and as a Greens leader, he needs to be showing that to his own party as well," he said.
However, the founding member of the Riverina Greens, Ray Goodlass, argued that a "British imperial flag" has no place in Australian political press conferences, despite the loyalty some Australians may feel towards it.
"The Union Jack is an ongoing signifier of our status as an imperial possession of the United Kingdom and has no place in the Australian flag," he said.
"I think, really, a new flag needs to be created if we must have a flag at all.
"I will cite Canada for example, which remains in the Commonwealth ... but they've got their own flag without a Union Jack - it's a maple leaf.
"Now, if we could find something equally symbolic for the whole of the Australian people, that would be terrific."
Mr Goodlass said that Mr Bandt was showing respect to Australia by removing the national flag from his press conference.
However, he does not hold any disdain towards anyone who may be upset following the Greens leader's actions.
"I fully understand that people who have served under that flag will feel a loyalty to it and I don't disrespect that loyalty at all," he said.
"I think that we are doing them a disservice though, if we can't come up with a flag that better represents our position in the world today, rather than being, as I say, a hangover from the British Empire."
Wiradjuri educator Aunty Mary Atkinson has questioned whether Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people were consulted before a decision was made to remove the national flag.
"I'm Aboriginal and I'm proud of it, but we need to come together in the true meaning of reconciliation," she said.
"I just think that this may be pitting us against each other and putting more salt to the wound when we are trying to come together."
