The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Veterans, Wagga RSL Sub-Branch slam Greens leader Adam Bandt for removing Australia national flag during press conference

Hayley Wilkinson
By Hayley Wilkinson
Updated June 23 2022 - 11:18am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CONDEMNED: Wagga veteran Richard Salcole said that Green' leader Adam Bandt's decision to remove the Australian flag from his press confernece was a disgrace. Picture: Les Smith

VETERANS have joined the Wagga RSL Sub-Branch in blasting Greens leader Adam Bandt for removing the Australian flag during a recent press conference.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Wilkinson

Hayley Wilkinson

Journalist

Born and raised within the Riverina, Hayley launched her journalism career at The Daily Advertiser in September 2021. During her time she covered events, entertainment and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.