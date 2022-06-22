The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber
Education

Members from the NSW Teachers Federation and the Independent Education Union of Australia to go on joint 24 hour strike

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
June 22 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ENOUGH: Teachers from both The NSW Teachers Federation and the Independent Education Union of Australia will go on a joint 24 hour strike next Thursday June 30.

Teachers across NSW will go on a "history making" strike next week in retaliation for a budget which they say failed to address a school system in a "dire situation".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.