The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Rules Club Wagga founding member Ken Howell and wife Doss celebrate 70th Wedding Anniversary

Hayley Wilkinson
By Hayley Wilkinson
Updated June 22 2022 - 9:43pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FUNNY BEGINNINGS: Ken and Doss Howell look back on 70 years of marriage. Picture: Les Smith

It was love at first sight the day, 75 year ago, Ken Howell came to Doss Howell's rescue after her bike tyres unexpectedly deflated.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Wilkinson

Hayley Wilkinson

Journalist

Born and raised within the Riverina, Hayley launched her journalism career at The Daily Advertiser in September 2021. During her time she covered events, entertainment and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.