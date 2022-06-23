Passengers flying out of Wagga may experience some disruptions next week after Regional Express (Rex) Airlines pilots voted to take protected industrial action over a pay dispute.
In a poll which closed on Wednesday, more than 90 per cent of the Australian Federation of Air Pilots (AFAP) Rex Saab pilot members backed taking the action next Wednesday.
The action will see Wagga pilots refuse to top planes up with extra fuel - a measure usually taken to ensure they don't need refuelling once they have reached their destination. Pilots will also refuse to wear all or part of their uniforms on the day.
The action has the potential to significantly impact flights in and out of Wagga because Rex is one of just two major carriers that service the city, the other being QantasLink.
In addition to next Tuesday's action, the pilots also voted overwhelmingly in favour of taking more extreme measures if necessary.
These include walking off the job for four hours, refusing to fly aircraft with a deferred defect, and refusing to sign on for work less than 10 hours after their last shift.
Announcing the industrial action, an AFAP spokesperson said they were disappointed it had come to this but defended the action, arguing it was necessary.
"Unfortunately, Rex pilots have been attempting to negotiate a new enterprise agreement since early 2018," the spokesperson said.
"Our members employed by Rex as Saab turboprop pilots are disappointed that negotiations over a new enterprise agreement have not progressed satisfactorily with the company over the last four years."
Rex has offered its SAAB twin engine pilots a 5.1 per cent pay rise from July 1 and catch-up payments amounting to another 8 per cent once the business is profitable post-COVID, however AFAP claimed the offer was not what it seemed.
An AFAP spokesperson said in reality the airline's offer amounted to a 5 per cent salary cut because it did not account for inflation over the past four years.
In response to next week's action, a Rex spokesman said it has put "mitigating measures" in place to ensure services operate normally.
"The union and the company are aligned in our desire not to impact the travelling public, especially during the school holidays when airports are expecting massive delays," the spokesperson said. "Our passengers can expect minor changes to the service delivery.
"This may include that the uniform worn [by pilots] may not be the standard one."
The decision to take industrial action comes just a week after Rex announced it was expanding the number of flights on 11 routes, including its Wagga to Sydney service.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
