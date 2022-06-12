A driver has been hospitalised in a critical condition after his vehicle crashed into a tree several kilometres north east of Wagga late last night.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said paramedics were called to a single vehicle crash on Oura Road at Eunanoreenya, just east of the Patterson's Road intersection shortly after 10:15pm on Saturday night.
Five paramedic road crews attended the scene, along with three police vehicles and a crime scene officer, and contingents from Fire & Rescue NSW and the Eunony RFS Brigade.
On arrival, paramedics treated a male believed to be in his 30s for chest and head injuries before transporting him to Wagga Base Hospital in a critical condition.
It's believed the man was driving a ute along Oura Road when it rolled and collided with a tree.
Police say due to the extent of the man's injuries, they are at this stage unable to determine if other factors played a role in the crash.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
