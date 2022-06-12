The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Man hospitalised in a critical condition after Saturday night ute rollover northeast of Wagga on Oura Road

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated June 12 2022 - 1:05am, first published 12:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SERIOUS CRASH: Paramedics were called to the scene of a single vehicle crash on the Oura Road last night. Picture: File

A driver has been hospitalised in a critical condition after his vehicle crashed into a tree several kilometres north east of Wagga late last night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.