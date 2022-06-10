POLICE are urging the driver of a vehicle which hit an elderly woman on a Wagga street on Thursday afternoon to come forward.
A woman in her 70s had been attempting to cross Berry Street - about 100 metres north of the Morgan Street intersection, near Aldi - when the car clipped her and drove off about 5.30pm.
The woman fell to the ground.
She was helped by nearby witnesses, before being treated by paramedics and taken to Wagga Base Hospital in a stable condition.
Riverina Police District commander Superintendent Andrew Spliet said the woman did not sustain any serious injuries.
"We're doing a canvass of CCTV in the area and some other lines of inquiry to identify the vehicle and the driver," Inspector Spliet said.
"We're asking anybody who might have any dashcam footage from around 5.30pm yesterday in the Berry Street area to contact local police.
"We have a reason to believe the driver may have known they were involved in a collision and we're asking that driver to come and speak to police."
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
