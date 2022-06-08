The Daily Advertiser
Wagga Fruit Supply removes iceberg lettuce from shelves as national shortage causes prices to soar

Monty Jacka
Monty Jacka
Updated June 8 2022 - 7:45pm, first published 7:00pm
GREEN AND GONE: Wagga Fruit Supply owner Robert Papasidero said his business was forced to stop selling iceberg lettuce to regular customers due to the skyrocketing costs. Picture: Monty Jacka

Lettuce has disappeared from some of Wagga's supermarket shelves and fast food restaurants, as Australia grapples with a sudden shortage of the leafy green plant.

