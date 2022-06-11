Marine model makers set their ships to sail at Wagga's Oasis Centre for a two-day expo celebrating their hard and intricate work.
Many of the craftsmen travelled interstate to participate in Wagga's Task Force 72 Carrier and Escort expo which has become an annual June long weekend activity for the enthusiastic group.
Founder of the Scale Model Ship Association Russ French travelled from Uralla to showcase his mindbogglingly and perfectly-scaled models, such as his 1:72 replica of the HMAS Hobart DDG-39.
Even the defence force has commissioned the expert model-making, who has been crafting ships professionally for 22 years, to recreate models of some of the Navy's most famous vessels.
"I worked with these classes of ship when I was in the Navy, and I just loved the look of them," he said.
"I thought, 'I've got to build to one of these one day'."
The Task Force 72 association prides itself on being inclusive of all sizes, makes and models of ships, with even the infamous Radio Caroline hitting the pool.
Hayley grew up in Carabost, 45 minutes south-east of Wagga. She graduated with a Bachelor of Journalism from the University of Wollongong in 2020 before launching her career at The Daily Advertiser. You can find her covering events, entertainment and human interest. Email: hayley.wilkinson@dailyadvertiser.com.au
