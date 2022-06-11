The Daily Advertiser
Watch

Task Force 72 Scale Model Ship Association host Carrier and Escort expo at Wagga's Oasis Centre

Hayley Wilkinson
By Hayley Wilkinson
Updated June 12 2022 - 4:38am, first published June 11 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SMOOTH SAILING: Task Force 72 Carrier and Escort Weekend at Wagga's Oasis Centre. Video: Hayley Wilkinson

Marine model makers set their ships to sail at Wagga's Oasis Centre for a two-day expo celebrating their hard and intricate work.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Wilkinson

Hayley Wilkinson

Journalist

Hayley grew up in Carabost, 45 minutes south-east of Wagga. She graduated with a Bachelor of Journalism from the University of Wollongong in 2020 before launching her career at The Daily Advertiser. You can find her covering events, entertainment and human interest. Email: hayley.wilkinson@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.