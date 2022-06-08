The Daily Advertiser

Cootamundra toilet blocks targeted by vandals, damage bill reaches thousands of dollars

Updated June 8 2022 - 10:05pm, first published 9:00pm
The damage bill after a vandalism spree in Cootamundra parks will reach into the thousands.

A disgusting vandalism spree has left council staff clearing piles of faeces and collecting toilet seats from across town as the damage bill reaches into the thousands.

