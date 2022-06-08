Wagga welcomed a high-profile Indian delegation when hosting a major ag tech conference last week.
The delegation was led by Shomita JS Biswas, the joint secretary for India's Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, and included representatives from major Indian agricultural businesses.
Advertisement
"The delegation is a learning opportunity for the Indian side and the sharing of experience will deepen the relationship between India and Australia," Ms Biswas said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The delegation attended last week's Digital Agrifoods Summit, involving agritech sector representatives from Australia and overseas.
The visit followed the April signing of the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement by the then Coalition government.
The agreement will see tariffs eliminated on more than 85 per cent of Australian goods exports to India - valued at more than $12.6 billion a year.
Organised by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission, the delegation is being seen as an opportunity for Australian and Indian agribusiness to explore economic opportunities to collaborate.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.