Letters: Wagga councillors not yet worthy of a pay rise

Leading up to the last council elections in December 2021, I believed Wagga residents weren't getting the best from the current councillors and we needed change.
After reading the resumes of those wishing to run for council, I decided to vote for some of those with little or no experience, convinced they had the future interests of our city and its residents at heart.
Advertisement
How wrong and ill-informed I was.
Just five months after being elected these new councillors voted themselves a 22 per cent allowance increase and of course the mayor benefited by 38 per cent.
Deputy mayor Jenny McKinnon stated there was a general feeling among councillors that the pay increase was fair.
Who would turn down a 22 per cent pay increase?
I wonder what our overworked, underpaid nurses, ambos and the many other front line workers who are on their feet for up to 12 hours a shift, feel about these (yet to be tested) council members.
I certainly won't be so gullible at the next local ballot box in September 2024.
The letter "Double standards on display" is guilty of the bias of which its writer, Norm Alexander, accuses Labor and the ABC.
He compares the meeting of the new Prime Minister with three important allies in Tokyo to the secret holiday of the previous PM while much of our country was inundated by massive fires.
Mr Albanese's hurried trip was of national and international importance in order to make it clear to allies that the relationship matters to the new government. The visit was very public, not secret or hidden in any way.
There is a lack of logic in your correspondent's assertion that the PM should of stayed at home to address the serious problems that exist, none of which are likely to be solved quickly or easily.
The PM leads a team that has what seems to have a good mixture of experience and commitment to good and open government.
The treasurer has spoken very openly about the problems that the country faces, problems that already exist and have not been caused by this newly elected government.
READ MORE LETTERS:
Voters have spoken and the public can expect a federal ICAC. Although most welcome, the need for greater integrity in government extends beyond ICAC's function to prosecute corrupt acts.
ICAC is not able to address the fundamental causes of corrupt conduct - the lack of due process in government decision-making and the lack of accountability in public spending. If the two major parties support a project, decisions can be made which avoid due diligence and bypass community consultation until after major decisions are made.
Friendly consultants can be employed to draw up projects that suit corporate stakeholders. Evaluations can be carried out that use parameters chosen by government and unverified figures.
Advertisement
The results of the federal election demonstrated the outcome of the loss of government integrity, an erosion of trust in government that has damaged the two-party system. Political representatives at all levels of government have something to learn from this election.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.