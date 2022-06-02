The Daily Advertiser
Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, June 3, 2022

Updated June 3 2022 - 4:53am, first published June 2 2022 - 7:30pm
Letters: Too many P-platers are failing the indicator test

P-PLATERS FAIL INDICATOR TEST 

I find it extraordinary the number of P-plate drivers exiting roundabouts that fail to use their car indicators when doing so.

