Letters: Australia, don't ever follow the United States on guns

Here we go again. How much longer will we be hearing stories of gun crime from the USA?
Sometime ago I wrote to the The Daily Advertiser highlighting the crazy gun laws in the USA where it is not a crime to arrive at a church, school or concert with several arms stuffed in your belt.
Advertisement
But it is a crime if you are asked to leave them at the door, outside or home.
Please, please, please don't let us follow the same path; our children are worth much more than that.
Russell Breed's plea for the Greens in the federal parliament to push for action on the extinction crisis and the role of feral animal such as cats and foxes is welcome ("Greens should use newfound clout to act on feral cats", May 31).
His subsequent reference to Greens as "loonies" is not.
It reeks of ignorance in regard to the Greens broad policy platform which addresses all aspects of Australia society, and not just, as he puts it, a desire "to stop everything ending in 'ing'".
The Greens policy to address the extinction crisis makes reference to climate change and the relationship to deforestation and habitat destruction which affects both.
Dealing with the feral cat problem is not, alone, going to save the koala.
That will come from protection of prime agricultural land, preservation of habitat such as native forests and wetlands, and programs to restrict feral and domestic pets, including dogs, from their natural, predatory instincts which continue to decimate our native wildlife populations.
READ MORE LETTERS:
The blame game for escalating electricity prices is to further demonise the coal-fired power stations, blaming the current ridiculously high export thermal coal prices.
Power stations have long-term contracts for the poorer quality raw, or washed, coal they use, and it's not on a dynamic world parity pricing regime.
Current NSW power stations are only utilised about 65 per cent of the time, which ensures any planned or breakdown outages are well covered.
The more of these units that are illogically shutdown prematurely, the higher the availability and reliability of the remaining power stations need to be.
On-demand electricity to fill in the gaps that renewables cannot fulfil comes from fossil fuel generators, and when this supply gets tight, the price is bid up due to supply/demand competition, unlike when the industry was under stable NSW government ownership.
The price of this privatised generation has been going up primarily due to commercial influences, not due to power station operating costs/ inputs.
Reminds me of the documentary movie The Smartest Guys in the Room about the rise and fall of the energy giant Enron in the USA whereby they were taking generating capacity off line deliberately to drive up prices and maximise their profits.
Advertisement
If we keep taking reliable capacity out of service prematurely, there's absolutely no doubt prices will rise, reliability of supply will be impacted and blackouts will result.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.