Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, June 1, 2022

May 31 2022 - 7:30pm
Letters: Australia should give all minorities a voice in parliament

GIVE ALL MINORITIES A VOICE

I'm listening to the calls for an Aboriginal Voice to Parliament. My only concern with some of suggestions in the public arena is that we are overlooking an opportunity to recognise all minority groups.

