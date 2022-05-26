The Daily Advertiser
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, May 27, 2022

May 26 2022 - 7:30pm
Letters: Federal election shows democracy can, and will, triumph

KUDOS TO ELECTION CANDIDATES

To those people who showed courage and determination to stand in the 2022 election, I say thank you.

