Letters: Federal election shows democracy can, and will, triumph

To those people who showed courage and determination to stand in the 2022 election, I say thank you.
While there can only be one victor, your efforts show that democracy can triumph. Well done!
To The Daily Advertiser, I have been impressed with the even-handedness shown to all the candidates. Again, well done.
To Clive Palmer, thank you for reminding much of the Australia that despite the shouting out of "Freedom! Freedom!" we can withstand a media blitz and thwart your undeclared ambitions.
Your adverts may have helped the survival of many in the free press at a time of their rising costs - but apparently you were too lousy to support your candidate in Wagga Wagga!
A pity that all those wasted millions could have fed, housed and educated many, many people in need.
I now remain hopeful that we will be free of Palmer's tedious advertising and we may watch with keen interest the challenges the new government faces to fulfil their clearly defined agenda!.
Apple and Facebook offer free ovum storage for their employees.
Microsoft, Tesla, Starbucks, Amazon, Citigroup and Apple announced that if US abortion laws change, they will pay interstate travel costs for employees to access an abortion.
Only corporations that care about an individual's reproductive rights would pay for medical procedures that eliminate the need for employees to take maternity leave.
Last week you carried an article praising the bill legalising euthanasia.
Your paper said that it is good as it would end the suffering of the very ill.
While this statement is true, I would like to point out the suffering is part of life.
Before modern medicine helped relive suffering, people just had to put up with it.
Most did not run from their infirmities. And generally the family cared for them.
Family is the healthy cells of our society. Without a strong traditional family our society dies.
Your newspaper seems to be a wolf covered in lamb's skin in order to make it out to be harmless. While never disclosing the truth.
I suppose that you also support the woman's right to murder their unborn child as well.
Abortion, same-sex marriage and now euthanasia are all direct attacks on the traditional families.
It seems to me that you have read Karl Marx and Engels on how they want to bring revolution to the world. They realised that they must destroy the traditional family.
So if you support abortions, same-sex marriage and euthanasia, you must also support Marx and Engels in their call for world revolution and communism.
I am calling on you to reconsider your support of abortions, same-sex marriage and euthanasia so that I know that you are not calling on world revolution and communism. Or are you?
