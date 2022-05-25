Letters: Assisted dying bill represents an act of compassion

In a recent edition of The Daily Advertiser, Bishop Mark Edwards said in relation to the voluntary assisted dying bill: "I think we have become a less caring and less compassionate place with the passing of this legislation." From direct observation and involvement, I have to disagree. I think it has shown that we are more caring and more compassionate.
As Jesus said, "Always treat others as you would treat them", and "Love one another".
Loving one another should include not allowing people to continue in physical and/or mental misery, when it could be stopped.
It is a loving, Christian thing to do, to allow them to get out of their suffering.
Medication can keep people "alive" longer, but as "zombies" - unable to do anything for themselves, even speak to a nurse about their thirst, or their itchy spot, or their pain. That is not living.
I watched my vision-impaired husband deteriorate mentally and physically in a nursing home for 17 months, going from 72kg to 36kg.
He repeatedly said that he wanted to die. This new legislation wouldn't have helped him, but it will help others whose misery is caused by a terminal illness.
We should show that we care and that we are compassionate.
Euthanasia has been legalised in NSW. Another example of common sense triumphing over religion. A further reform would be the abolishment of clerical celibacy.
Does it have any place in modern society? Jesus did not require it of his followers.
How did it evolve? For one thing, the Genesis myth claimed a talking snake and a woman were responsible for the eviction from Eden. Women therefore are bad news!
Then came the Greeks who thought of a human made up of a body and soul. The former imprisoned the latter. To discipline the former was to promote the latter. So, no food - fasting; no sleep - vigils and certainly no sex. Bodily pleasures are forbidden.
So clerical celibacy has an odd beginning but there are still people today who think their God approves of it, unnatural as it is.
Time has revealed the physical and psychological consequences of depriving the body of natural needs. Perhaps in time this is another religious practice that will fade away.
READ MORE LETTERS:
The Coalition should not be too worried about the election loss.
Their two-party preferred vote will end up at about 48 per cent to 52 per cent for Labor. It is the next election that matters.
In recent times, in most of the states and the territories, there was a relatively small election loss, then followed an absolute slaughter to the point where the Coalition parties barely exist, or are just an ineffective rump,
Labor runs a very efficient publicity machine in government, employing many in government media departments to push out endless good news stories. Labor is backed by huge union resources.
Big businesses, the traditional financial backers of the Coalition, have been targeted and threatened by activists to the point where they cower into making minimal donations to the Coalition.
It is not healthy for democracy for one party to dominate..
