The Daily Advertiser
Home/Comment and opinion
Subscriber
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, May 26, 2022

May 25 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letters: Assisted dying bill represents an act of compassion

BILL AN ACT OF COMPASSION

In a recent edition of The Daily Advertiser, Bishop Mark Edwards said in relation to the voluntary assisted dying bill: "I think we have become a less caring and less compassionate place with the passing of this legislation." From direct observation and involvement, I have to disagree. I think it has shown that we are more caring and more compassionate.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.