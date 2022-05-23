Letters: Federal election primary vote was not the full story

There will be many who try to bring down the Labor Party victory by quoting their lower primary vote compared to the Liberal-National Party's.
But let us be fair and disclose the breakdown between the Liberal Party and the National Party results.
At this stage it looks like all the National Party MPs have been re-elected by their rusted on voters.
The number of Liberal MPs has been greatly reduced. It is the Liberal Party numbers that are really significant in the final analysis.
It will be interesting when the final numbers are in to have the breakdown of the Liberal, National and Labor Party representatives.
In the meantime, let us remind everyone "you are judged by the company you keep".
The rout of the Morrison-led Liberal Party is testament to that.
Congratulations to the marvellous Nicole and her many enablers and supporters and students as Mater Dei bring their production to audiences at the Civic Theatre.
Our local schools and their staff bring such amazing opportunities to students in our city through their efforts in the arts.
I applaud your efforts and your commitment.
This National Volunteer Week (May 16 to 22), I want to recognise the many unsung local heroes who support Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia.
With thanks to their support, we have just celebrated 10 years of our prostate cancer specialist nursing service, with 100 specialist nurses nationwide, who have delivered over 260,000 occasions of service.
Equally, their support has helped us to fund the $1.6 million Evolution clinical trial, with recruitment now underway to help save the lives of men with advanced prostate cancer.
The Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia (PCFA) was founded by volunteers 26 years ago and continues in that fine tradition today serving men and families who need us.
They lift us up, they carry us forward, and they will one day take us home to a world free from the pain of prostate cancer.
We are grateful.
READ MORE LETTERS:
The vast majority of Australians value support for all people fleeing violence and seeking shelter, no matter where they come from.
As wars and crises rage in Myanmar, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Ethiopia and Ukraine, we need to remind our candidates that we expect our next government to change the present inhumane policies in relation to refugees and asylum seekers.
Our government is not in a position to take other nations to task over human rights violations when they continue to implement costly and cruel refugee policies.
People seeking asylum need to be seen as a humanitarian issue first rather than as a burden or a security risk.
