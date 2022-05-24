Letters: Federal election win may be the sweetest win of all

Labor in majority government and Peter Dutton leader of the opposition ... how sweet can it be?
Thank you to Australian Community Media for the Disaster Country podcast initiative ("After the flood comes rivers of tears", The Daily Advertiser, May 12).
Although it seems confronting, until we reckon with the realities of climate-related disasters and truly empathise with the communities already impacted, we are unlikely to act on climate with the conviction that science tells us is required.
By providing stories and insights of the people already horribly impacted, and engaging positively with the many wonderful climate solutions, Disaster Country offers regular Australians the type of information and optimism that will motivate us into the positive climate action we sorely need.
For some time now, it has been apparent that the Letters to the Editor section of The Daily Advertiser appears to be very selective with most of the contributions sent in. Selective in terms of the authors of the contributions. What criteria is applied to selecting one submission over another?
We see the same names at the bottom of letters being repeated over and over again, and in cases where a contributor comments negatively on another contributor's letter, we see a written argument between the two over several editions of The Daily Advertiser, often with the same authors as already highlighted above.
What about a bit of diversity with the contributors!
Yes, I did write a letter some weeks ago which I believe has not appeared although I stand corrected as I missed reading an odd paper since and yes, I realise there are probably lots of letters received and you can't print all of them, but please ... why the same people week after week?
It might help if the Letters to the Editor section was enlarged - the space allocated to this section clearly limits the amount of letters that can be printed.
Allowing readers to voice an opinion is very welcome but consistently limiting letters published by printing those received from a select few and applying these to a very limited space does not adequately serve the intended purpose behind Letters to the Editor.
Editor's note: The Daily Advertiser is proud to be one of the few regional daily mastheads in Australia that continues to run a Letters to the Editor section in each edition.
While people have no shortage of opinions, these days they tend to prefer to comment online - often using pseudonyms - rather than have a letter under their name published in the paper.
This can make it hard to fill the space some days, but The DA is committed to giving readers a platform to express their views - and challenge the views of others - as long as submissions are respectful, lawful and carry a full name, address and contact number for verification purposes.
