Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, May 25, 2022

Updated May 24 2022 - 10:05pm, first published 7:30pm
Letters: Federal election win may be the sweetest win of all

ELECTION WIN SWEETEST OF ALL

Labor in majority government and Peter Dutton leader of the opposition ... how sweet can it be?

