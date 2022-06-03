The Daily Advertiser
Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, June 4, 2022

June 3 2022 - 7:30pm
Letters: Grateful for the help from a pair of good Samaritans

GRATEFUL FOR STRANGERS' HELP

Thank you to the two good Samaritans who waded into ankle deep water with their good shoes and Ugg boots on to push my daughter's car out of a ditch in front of the Palm & Pawn on Saturday night.

