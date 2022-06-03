Letters: Grateful for the help from a pair of good Samaritans

Thank you to the two good Samaritans who waded into ankle deep water with their good shoes and Ugg boots on to push my daughter's car out of a ditch in front of the Palm & Pawn on Saturday night.
It was greatly appreciated.
It was a very bold move by the newly elected Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, to leave Australia when he did.
When one considers how Labor supporters and the ABC pilloried Scott Morrison without respite for leaving Australia when bushfires were burning then surely the same rules apply to whichever party is in power?
In the last few days the new Treasurer and others have been telling us that interest rates are rising, fuel prices skyrocketing, governments and politicians images are plummeting, inflation is rampant, electricity prices are soaring etc.
If our country is in such dire straits then surely our PM should stay at home and fix it. This is on the presumption that the PM is personally responsible for every single problem in the country.
What is sauce for the goose is good for the gander, isn't it?
Well Albo, let us all see how good you are in containing soaring prices and stop the poor getting even poorer day by day.
Pensions increased about $11 last rise and prices increased about five times that amount.
I am aware that prices rise, and I realise that those on welfare always get the blunt end of the stick, but I fear that the demise of those on the pension will solve the housing problem by starving to death.
A fortnightly food purchase used to cost $206; now the same purchase is $325.
Pensions are going backwards and it is no wonder that the old, the feeble and those who should not are selling the house that they struggled to buy for 50 years or so that they might be able to afford to live the rest of their days with a little less financial stress.
I for one am getting a little annoyed with these pollies on both sides telling us how good they are and how good it is going to be.
There is a very old retort to that crap: show us the money.
Just recently I was mowing my lawn and was approached by a young real estate agent and he said directly that it is the fault of the old that people are finding it hard to find a house to buy where they want to live.
He said that the old should move aside and, in his words, give the agents and home buyers a break as it is hard if not difficult to find houses in suitable areas because buyers want to live in areas that are already populated by the old.
I pointed out to him that many of the home buyers in the early 1960s were paying in some cases 20 per cent interest on their loans, usually from a finance company because that was the only place that you could get money, yet we survived.
But things are going to be better now that Albo is boss. I certainly hope so.
