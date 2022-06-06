The NSW health sector can expect major funding boosts aimed at addressing dire staff shortages when the state government hands down its 2022/23 budget on June 21.
Premier Dominic Perrottet's announcement of a $4.5 billion boost to the sector over the next four years, which promises 10,148 full time nurses, doctors, paramedics and other health staff, comes after several shows of dissatisfaction from NSW health workers through recent industrial action.
NSW Nurses and Midwives Association Wagga branch vice president and Wagga Base midwife Karen Hart went on strike in February as the union demanded improved work conditions, fixed nurse-to-patient ratios and pay rises.
Ms Hart said that despite announcements made by the government, the omission of implementing ratios, a key pillar of recent industrial action, is a significant disappointment.
"There's been no discussion about ratios at all for patient care," she said.
"Ratios and professional pay equal recruitment and retention, and that equals safe patient care and outcomes."
Mr Perrottet also announced the government would be increasing the cap on public servant pay rises from 2.5 to 3.0 per cent next financial year, with the potential for a 3.5 per cent increase the following year.
But this funding boost, which also includes a one-off $3000 "appreciation" payment to NSW health workers, is not enough according to Ms Hart.
"I don't think [the wage cap is] enough, not with the current levels of inflation - they're talking about 5.1%," she said.
"It's not just all about the money.
"Ratios are just so high on our priority list because if they offered us 10 per cent, who still wants to be doing long shifts and not be able to provide basic nursing care and midwifery care?"
Ms Hart said that although the announcements signal some success from the strikes held by NSW health workers, industrial action from local union members is likely to continue.
Wagga MP Joe McGirr supported this year's industrial action, saying nurses and midwives striking made good arguments regarding the need for patient-to-nurse ratios.
Dr McGirr said yesterday's announcement is a step in the right direction, with 7,674 staff of the promised 10,148 to be recruited within the first year.
"It's a recognition by the government that something needed to shift, which is good," he said.
"The challenge I see is finding staff.
"I think we've got significant shortfalls of staff across a range of industries in our region - health is one of them."
Dr McGirr said he welcomes the pay rise cap increase but noted the remuneration is only part of the solution in rural and regional areas like Wagga.
"What you pay people is an important component of that but how you treat people is also important," Dr McGirr said.
"The money is always good, it's a very important part of it but I think on its own isn't going to provide us with the workforce we need in rural and regional health.
"We're going to need to change our recruitment processes ... the way we employ people and how we treat people."
Yesterday's major funding boost came after the premier announced on Sunday that NSW Ambulance would recruit 2,128 new staff and open 30 more stations in response to a record volume of emergency calls made.
No new ambulance station has yet been announced for the Riverina region.
Australian Paramedics Association NSW president Chris Kastelan said the union "cautiously welcomes" the announcement of additional staffing.
"We're happy that we're seeing a massive increase to paramedic numbers," he said.
"It really goes to show how much hard work the existing paramedics have been doing when it's announced another 1800 paramedics are coming into the system.
"It also acknowledges a systemic failure in recruitment and retention of paramedics over the last decade, it shows how low the paramedic numbers are that we've had across the state to go out and provide triple zero care for members of the community."
Mr Kastelan said that he was, again, "cautiously appreciative" of the cap increase for pay rises.
"Whether I believe that's enough to retain [workers], or is enough to mean that paramedics come from other jurisdictions to New South Wales, I'm not 100% sure," he said.
"New South Wales has been has been the lowest paying state government for paramedics nation wide and it would require more work done on the wages area for it alone to be a major recruitment strategy.
"But I think paramedics will accept the amount of money that's being offered."
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
